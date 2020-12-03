OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

