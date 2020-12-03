Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLN. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

OLN opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $14,610,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Olin by 4,812.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 588,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 576,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

