Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

