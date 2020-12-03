OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

OCX opened at $1.96 on Monday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.13.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

