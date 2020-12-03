ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of ONEOK worth $48,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 184,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 180,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Shares of OKE opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

