Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.