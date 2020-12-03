Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.89 and a 200-day moving average of €10.04. Orange S.A. has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

