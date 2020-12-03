Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORTX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

