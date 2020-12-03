OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIDS. BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

KIDS stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $802.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 988,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

