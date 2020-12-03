Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

