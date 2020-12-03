Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,084,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $49,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 336,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMI opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

