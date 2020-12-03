Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $1,364,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.