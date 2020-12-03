Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PBMLF stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and a PE ratio of -34.80.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.