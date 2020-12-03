Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PEIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

PEIX stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $395.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pacific Ethanol has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 4,456.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

