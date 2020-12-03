PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of PD opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $37.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 66.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

