Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PLTR opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $111,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,519,038 shares of company stock valued at $192,171,301 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

