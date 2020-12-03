PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAR. Roth Capital cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PAR opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

