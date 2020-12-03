Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRRWF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $22.32 on Monday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

