Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

