PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PCB opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.89. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

