PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 179.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 893,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 319,899 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 77.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 680,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 296,513 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

