PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PDFS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

PDFS stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $813.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,643,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

