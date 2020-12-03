Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.01. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.