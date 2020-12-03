Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.58.

PBA opened at $25.64 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $1,355,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

