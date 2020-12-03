Penelope Brook Sells 14,814 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total transaction of C$674,263.65.

GOOS opened at C$42.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lowered Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

