Peter D. Ley Sells 10,000 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Peter D. Ley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSK. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 664.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.