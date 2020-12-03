Peter D. Ley Sells 10,000 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Peter D. Ley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $164.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.48. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.