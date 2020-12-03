Peter D. Ley Sells 15,000 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.48. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.