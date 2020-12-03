Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

