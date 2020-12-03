Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

NASDAQ PBFS opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

