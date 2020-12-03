Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $617,050.35 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $101.53 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $67,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

