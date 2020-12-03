Piper Sandler Comments on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.15.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.22 and its 200-day moving average is $311.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

