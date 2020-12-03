Piper Sandler Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to “Overweight”

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Banner stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $59.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

