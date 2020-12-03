Piper Sandler Weighs in on Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

