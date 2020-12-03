Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of PLT opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $34.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 943.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,720 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Plantronics by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 295,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter valued at $404,000.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

