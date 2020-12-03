Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.13.

PLUG stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $420,688.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock worth $69,511,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

