Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 929,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 434,316 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,930 shares of company stock worth $6,116,087. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

