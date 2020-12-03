PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.43.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

