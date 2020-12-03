PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.53% of PQ Group worth $49,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PQ Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after buying an additional 95,424 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in PQ Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PQ Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 221,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PQ Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 163,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PQ Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PQG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of PQG opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.87. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

