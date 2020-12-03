Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of PFC opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

