Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.29.

PBH stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

