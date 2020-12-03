Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

