Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.61.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $106.82 on Monday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,950. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

