ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.12

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.12 and last traded at $87.12, with a volume of 28464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

