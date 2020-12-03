Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price target on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential plc (PRU.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,385.92 ($18.11).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,215.51 ($15.88) on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 227.50.

Prudential plc (PRU.L)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

