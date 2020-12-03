Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PULM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

PULM stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.40. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

