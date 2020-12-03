PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

