Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.27) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $154.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,280,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

