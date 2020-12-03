Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Boosted by Cormark

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUN. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.07.

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.50 on Thursday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$10.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

