Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Cut by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.07.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.81. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 47.50. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.